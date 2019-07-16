UrduPoint.com
Himayat Ali Shayer, Poet Of Many Popular Songs Passes Away

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 07:32 PM

Himayat Ali Shayer, poet of many popular songs passes away

Renowned poet Himayat Ali Shayer, who died on Tuesday after protracted illness in Toronto, lived a spirited literary life and would always be remembered for his popular national songs and film songs he created

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Renowned poet Himayat Ali Shayer, who died on Tuesday after protracted illness in Toronto, lived a spirited literary life and would always be remembered for his popular national songs and film songs he created.

The celebrated man of letters from old days had the credit of introducing a genre in poetry which he titled as 'Salasi' that comprised of three lines on the pattern of Japanese Haiku, instead of traditional practice of two lines.

Noted poet Dr Aslam Ansari termed Himayat Ali Shayer's demise a great loss for the literary community and the whole nation. He represented an era of a lively poetry creation.

Multan poets loved him a lot, says poet Raziuddin Razi. He added that some poets had created their poetry in 'Salasi' and later Dr Muhammad Amin, a noted poet from Multan, introduced Japanese Haiku, also a three-liner, in urdu poetry.

The songs created by Himayat Ali Shayar gained popularity across the country particularly the national song:'Sathio Mujahido, Jaag Utha Hey Sara Watan.' Renowned vocalists sang his songs including Mehdi Hassan, Noor Jahan, Ahmad Rushdi, Mala, Saleem Raza and Naseem Begum. He created national songs, film songs, marriage songs and Qawwalis.

Some of the popular songs that still echo in the minds of people included: 'Jaag Utha He Sara Watan', 'Apne Parcham Talay Har Sipahi Chaley', 'Na Chura Sako Gey Daman', 'Jab Raat Dhali Tum Yaad Aaye', 'Har Qadam Par Nit Naye Saanchey Me Dhal Jaatey Hen Log', 'Hum Bhi Musafir Tum Bhi Musafir', 'Me Ne to Preet Nibhai', 'Sanwarya Rey Nikla Tu Harjayee', 'Nawazish Karam Shukria Meherbani', 'Door Veeraney Me Ik Shama Hey Roshan Kab Sey', 'Hum Ne To Tumhen Dil Dey Hi Diya', 'Wallah Sar Sey Paon Talak Mauj e Noor Ho', and 'Men Khushi Se Kyon Na Gaaon'.

