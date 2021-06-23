Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali unfollow all their friends, fans on Instagram

(@fidahassanain)

Both are very active on social media where they use their latest activities and interesting posts for their fans and followers.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2021) Renowned Lollywood couple Hina Altaf and husband Aagha Ali have unfollowed all their friends and fans on Instagram.

As many as six million people follow Hina Altaf while one million follow Aagha Ali.

Both are very active on social media where they use their latest activities and interesting posts for their fans and followers.

Hina and Aagha both were following some close friends, fellow showbiz stars and family members.