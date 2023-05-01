UrduPoint.com

Hina Altaf Admits She Didn't Want To Marry Before Tying The Knot With Agha Ali

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2023 | 02:45 PM

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before tying the knot with Agha Ali

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2023) Famous actress and host Hina Altaf admitted that she never wanted to marry before tying the knot, like an independent woman.

Hina Altaf and fellow actor Agha Ali got married quietly in May 2020.

After marriage, they were also seen together on screen and were often spotted together before tying the knot.

Although news of their differences and tensions continued to surface, both denied such rumors and began appearing together on screen and at events.

However, they are now rarely seen together in dramas.

Recently, both participated in the show "Mazaq Raat" and openly talked about their married life as well as not working together.

Agha Ali revealed that he was offered to work together multiple times in dramas but due to weak and cliched storylines, they refused to work together.

They complained that people often associate negative roles played by actors in dramas to their real-life personalities, despite there being no relation between the two.

