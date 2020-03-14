UrduPoint.com
Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui And Humayun Saeed Smile Together In US

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 01:16 PM

Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed smile together in US

All stars of Mere Pass Tum ho are attending an event in Dallas, Texas.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2020) Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Seed smiled together as they met at an event in the United States here on Saturday.

In a joint photo, all stars of “Mere Paas Tum Ho” were smiling in an event in Dallaas in Texas.

The friends and fans of the trio made interesting comments on the picture that went viral on social media.

They all performed their character perfectly in drama serial “Mere Pass Tum Ho”.

Humayun Saeed, the reports say, will be seen in “London Nahin Jaunga” opposite Mehwish Hayat—an upcoming film which will be released later this year.

