Hira Mani Calls Her Sons Karan And Arjun', Pens Down Heartfelt Note On Valentine's Day

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 03:48 PM

Hira Mani, who is in Maldives for her upcoming project, has penned down a heartfelt note for her sons Muzammil and Ibrahim on the Valentine's Day.

Maldives (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) Hira Mani, who is in Maldives for her upcoming project, has penned down a heartfelt note for her sons Muzammil and Ibrahim on the Valentine's Day.The Mere Paas Tum Ho star took to Instagram sharing adorable photos of her boys who wished her Valentine's Day with flowers and throwback photos with husband."Mujey nahi pata Valentine's Day Kia houta hai manana chahye nahi Chaye Lekin ager bachay apko is tarha wish kerein jab kay app wahan hain bhe nahi tou is Se haseen feeling kuch hou hi nahi sakti (I don't know what Valentine's Day is, and whether we should celebrate it or not.

But when your children wish you like this even when you are not there, then there isn't a feeling more beautiful than this)", theMohabbat Na Kariyo starlet added.Hira Mani, calling her sons Karan and Arjun, thanked Muzammil and Ibrahim.

She said "thank you Mere karan arjun tumhari maa khushi Se pagal hi hougayi hai Yahan Maldives America Paris tum donaon kay baghair koi maza nahi kahien bhe I missing my boys like hell (Thank you my Karan Arjun, your mother has gone mad with happiness. There is no charm in Maldives, America and Paris without both of you.)

