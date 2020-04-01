UrduPoint.com
Hira Mani Cares

Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:04 PM

Hira Mani cares

The actress says she has done what she could do alone, urging others to come forward for the help of those suffering in this difficult times of virus and lockdowns.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) Popular actress Hira Mani distributed food among the people facing troubles due to lockdowns amid fears of Coronavirus here on Wednesday.

Expressing love and care for the people in need at this difficult time, the actress said that it was what she could do alone.

She also urged others to come forward for the help of the poor and needy people.

Earlier, she shared the packed food and said that she would not make pictures while distributing the food.

