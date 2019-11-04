Hira Mani expected to be part of famous TV show Meray Tum Ho

(@fidahassanain)

The actress shared her videos on instagram about her possible role in the show.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2019) Hira Mani, the known actress, is all set to join the cast of the most popular television show: Meray Pass Tum Ho.

According to the details, the actress shared two videos on her instagram account, giving an hint that she would be seen very soon in " Meray Pass Tum Ho". She was seen twirling in a printed pink sari with a maroon blouse and a simple hairdo flaunting an understand eastern look. She also wrote caption just below the videos on her instagram account with hashtag:"#merepasstumhou".

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has written this show while Nadeem Baig is the director of the show.

The writer reflected the social problems and domestic issues with focus on week relations in the society. He said the middle class men face troubles due to women as they inclined to rich and successful men and leave thier good nature husband just for poverty and status.

Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, and Adnan Siddiqui are playing the central characters in Meray Paas Tum Ho. But Hiran Mani is reportedly is going to be the part of this show. The audiences anxiously look forward to the new episode of their favorite television show.