Hira Mani Gaining More Popularity In "Meray Pass Tum Ho"

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2019) Emerging actress Hira Mani has said that she cannot becocme wife of a cheap man,".

She said the character of the person with whom she was going to perform was "dangerious". Hira Mani who is well-known for her beauty made this statement in a funny way.

"Adnan Siddique is a nice man but his character in the drama serial is dangerous," said the actress. She also disclosed that she was now going to be part of this popular serial on a local tv channel.

When asked that why did she show interest in the drama she replied that she accepted the offer only because of Nadeem Baig.

Hamayoun Saeed, the actress said, also made her understand that she would be more popular if the drama got successful.

Hira Mani said Nadeem Baig is a great director and his every project is excellent; no matter if it is a film or drama.

A few days ago, the actress broke this news that she was becoming character of famouos drama serial "Meray Pass Tum Ho" and shared two videos on her instagram account.

She was seen twirling in a printed pink sari with a maroon blouse and a simple hairdo flaunting an understand eastern look. She also wrote caption just below the videos on her instagram account with hashtag:"#merepasstumhou".

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has written this show while Nadeem Baig is the director of the show. The writer reflected the social problems and domestic issues with focus on week relations in the society. He said the middle class men face troubles due to women as they inclined to rich and successful men and leave thier good nature husband just for poverty and status.

Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, and Adnan Siddiqui are playing the central characters in Meray Paas Tum Ho. But Hiran Mani is reportedly is going to be the part of this show. The audiences anxiously look forward to the new episode of their favorite television show.