UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hira Mani Gaining More Popularity In "Meray Pass Tum Ho"

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 01:37 PM

Hira Mani gaining more popularity in

The actress who is keen due to Director Nadeem Baig will have an interesting role.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2019) Emerging actress Hira Mani has said that she cannot becocme wife of a cheap man,".

She said the character of the person with whom she was going to perform was "dangerious". Hira Mani who is well-known for her beauty made this statement in a funny way.

"Adnan Siddique is a nice man but his character in the drama serial is dangerous," said the actress. She also disclosed that she was now going to be part of this popular serial on a local tv channel.

When asked that why did she show interest in the drama she replied that she accepted the offer only because of Nadeem Baig.

Hamayoun Saeed, the actress said, also made her understand that she would be more popular if the drama got successful.

Hira Mani said Nadeem Baig is a great director and his every project is excellent; no matter if it is a film or drama.

A few days ago, the actress broke this news that she was becoming character of famouos drama serial "Meray Pass Tum Ho" and shared two videos on her instagram account.

She was seen twirling in a printed pink sari with a maroon blouse and a simple hairdo flaunting an understand eastern look. She also wrote caption just below the videos on her instagram account with hashtag:"#merepasstumhou".

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has written this show while Nadeem Baig is the director of the show. The writer reflected the social problems and domestic issues with focus on week relations in the society. He said the middle class men face troubles due to women as they inclined to rich and successful men and leave thier good nature husband just for poverty and status.

Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, and Adnan Siddiqui are playing the central characters in Meray Paas Tum Ho. But Hiran Mani is reportedly is going to be the part of this show. The audiences anxiously look forward to the new episode of their favorite television show.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Wife Nice Ho Sari Man Nadeem Baig Ayeza Khan Adnan Siddiqui Women TV Instagram

Recent Stories

Lithuania pardons Russian spies ahead of possible ..

28 minutes ago

Foreign, local exhibitors shown keen interest to ..

28 minutes ago

PM vows to strengthen national economy, to uplift ..

36 minutes ago

Kenya, Somalia, agree to normalise ties after tens ..

28 minutes ago

Syrian President Bashar Assad Questions Allegiance ..

30 minutes ago

KP food authority discards 2000 kg contaminated mi ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.