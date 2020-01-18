Hira Mani gives success credit to husband Salman Sheikh

Famous actress Hira Mani has given all the credit of her success to husband Salman Saqib Sheikh, popularly known as Mani, Dunya News reported on Saturday.Hira Mani shared a video message on social media and acknowledged that she has achieved everything due to Salman Sheikh. She said

She said, "Whatever stardom that I have gained today is because of my husband.""I was an ordinary girl 11 years ago and was just known as Mani's wife earlier. I was offered a show but was scared that I could not do it. It was Mani who encouraged me by saying that everything is possible.