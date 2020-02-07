(@Aneesah05582539)

Renowned Pakistani TV actors Hira Mani and Humayun Saeed have taken the internet by storm after one of their behind-the-scene pictures was unveiled recently

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Renowned Pakistani tv actors Hira Mani and Humayun Saeed have taken the internet by storm after one of their behind-the-scene pictures was unveiled recently.The BTS picture shows the on-screen couple smiling to the camera warmly while seated next to each other alongside celebrity makeup artist, Adnan Ansari, who has his arms wrapped around the two.

While Hira can be seen wearing a red stunning ensemble, beneath a black overcoat, Humayun can be seen looking dapper as always in a three-piece formal suit.The picture was shared by Adnan who captioned it as, "He is alive #danish #meraypasstumho@saeedhumayun," hinting at Humayun's character Danish in famed drama Mere Paas Tum Ho who dies in the end.Hira and Humayun's on-screen pairing was adored by masses in the said TV show.