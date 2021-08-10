UrduPoint.com

Hira Mani Is Quite Happy With Her Love Story With Husband

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 03:23 PM

Hira Mani is quite happy with her love story with husband

The actress says even if Mani was married to someone else, I would have married him

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2021) Lollywood Star Hira Mani is much happy with her love story with her husband Salman Sakib who is also known as Mani.

In a recent interview, Hira Mani who shared the tale of her love story and that how she married Mani. The actress had gone behind her friend's back to marry Mani.

Hira said that she had no regrets of doing so.

“When people ask me as to why I credit my success to Mani. My only response to that is that there is no one else like him.

He is a supportive husband, a responsible father, and a talented artist," she said.

The actress says that she realizes people look down on the way she got married to the tv host but criticism does not both her. She would have married Mani even if he had a wife.

“People criticise me because I stole Mani’s number from my friend’s phone and messaged him behind her back, but the truth is, I have no regrets. People can say what they want. Even if Mani was married to someone else, I would have married him," she adds.

