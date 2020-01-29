Hira Mani wishes wedding anniversary to her parents with emotional note

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says she learnt patience and love from the way of life of her parents as they always supported each other.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2020) Wishing wedding anniversary to her parents, known actress Hira Mani has said that she and her other siblings learnt patience and love from the way of life of their parents as they always supported each other in all circumstances.

The actress wrote an emotional note over wedding anniversary of her parents. She was looking very emotional.

Mani wrote: “App donaon Mere jannat hain .. Hamesha Eik doosrey ka saath dete huye dekha hum sub ne app donaon ko Acha waqt hou ya bura waqt na ammi ne apka saath chora na app ne ammi ka app ki bepanah mohabbat dekh kay hum bachaon ne bhe sirf Mohabbat kerna hi seekha hai.

.. (You both are my paradise. I always saw you supporting each other. You both were by each other's side through thick and thin. Looking at your unconditional love, we children only learnt how to share love),”.

“Happy wedding anniversary my ammi and abbu,” she said further.