UrduPoint.com

Historical Epic Stays Atop Chinese Box Office Chart

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:45 PM

Historical epic stays atop Chinese box office chart

Historical epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Historical epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

Co-directed by Chen Kaige, Hark Tsui and Dante Lam, the film raked in over 467 million Yuan (about 72.48 million U.S. Dollars) on its fourth day of screening.

With daily revenues of over 400 million yuan for three days in a row since Friday, the first day of China's National Day holiday, the film's cumulative ticket sales exceeded 1.

5 billion yuan as of Sunday.

Set in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) and headlined by Wu Jing and Jackson Yee, the film tells the story of the Chinese People's Volunteers soldiers fighting bravely under freezing temperatures in a key campaign at Lake Changjin, or Chosin Reservoir.

Coming in second on the daily sales chart was patriotic anthology "My Country, My Parents," which pocketed nearly 150 million yuan on Sunday.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Jackson Sunday From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Man shoots himself in Talash

Man shoots himself in Talash

2 minutes ago
 Losses of DISCOs witness increase during 2020-21

Losses of DISCOs witness increase during 2020-21

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 29 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 29 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

2 minutes ago
 Australia secures additional COVID-19 treatment do ..

Australia secures additional COVID-19 treatment doses amid battle against 3rd wa ..

3 minutes ago
 OGDCL carries out 2,539 L-KM 2D, 600 Sq. KM 3D sur ..

OGDCL carries out 2,539 L-KM 2D, 600 Sq. KM 3D surveys

3 minutes ago
 China sends working group to Xinjiang to guide COV ..

China sends working group to Xinjiang to guide COVID-19 response

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.