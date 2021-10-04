Historical epic stays atop Chinese box office chart

Historical epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday

Co-directed by Chen Kaige, Hark Tsui and Dante Lam, the film raked in over 467 million Yuan (about 72.48 million U.S. Dollars) on its fourth day of screening.

With daily revenues of over 400 million yuan for three days in a row since Friday, the first day of China's National Day holiday, the film's cumulative ticket sales exceeded 1.

5 billion yuan as of Sunday.

Set in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) and headlined by Wu Jing and Jackson Yee, the film tells the story of the Chinese People's Volunteers soldiers fighting bravely under freezing temperatures in a key campaign at Lake Changjin, or Chosin Reservoir.

Coming in second on the daily sales chart was patriotic anthology "My Country, My Parents," which pocketed nearly 150 million yuan on Sunday.