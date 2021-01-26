UrduPoint.com
Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:14 PM

Family drama "A Little Red Flower" has topped China's weekly box office charts for four consecutive weeks, with revenue totaling nearly 1.3 billion yuan (about 200 million U.S. dollars)

Family drama "A Little Red Flower" has topped China's weekly box office charts for four consecutive weeks, with revenue totaling nearly 1.3 billion Yuan (about 200 million U.S. Dollars).

A romance about two young people battling cancer, the domestic production hit theaters on New Year's Eve and took in 760 million yuan over its opening week ending on Jan. 3.

It continued to dominate the charts for the three ensuing weeks until Jan. 24, though its contribution to the market's weekly total earnings dropped from 40 percent to 30 percent and then 20 percent, showed figures compiled by the China Movie Data Information Network.

China's box office from Jan. 18 to 24 amounted to 420 million yuan, registering a further week-on-week decrease from a peak of 2.13 billion yuan recorded for the seven-day period ending on Jan. 3.

The country's 2020 box office topped 20 billion yuan, with the top 10 earners all domestic productions, official figures showed.

