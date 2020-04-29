Hollywood actor Irfan Khan is still alive: Spokesperson

(@fidahassanain)

The spokesperson of the actor has rejected the unconfirmed news of his death, saying that he is still alive and fighting the battle.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2020) Popular Bollywood actor Irfan Khan is still alive and is fighting the battle, the spokesperson said here on Wednesday.

The Spokesperson said that the news of his death were fake and unconfirmed as he was still alive and battling against cancer at a hospital in Mumbai.

According to NDTV, his spokesperson said: "It's really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan's health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it's disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic,". Irrfan Khan, who was treated for a tumour last year, was admitted to hospital after a decline in his health conditions because of a colon infection. "Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional," his spokesperson further said. Irrfan Khan died in hospital just hours later; he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

Earlier, the news were circulating on social media and on some local Indian tv channels that the actor who was admitted to ICU at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday evening after colon infection died on Wednesday morning. Many of his friends tweeted about the sad news of his death and expressed love for the actor.

“My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again," said Shoojit Sircar.

He also said: "condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,”.

One of his thousands of fans wrote: "He had no filmy background. He had no bollywood godfather. He didn't get overnight success.It was never an easy journey for him. You will be missed #IrrfanKhan,".