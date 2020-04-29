UrduPoint.com
Hollywood Actor Irfan Khan Passes Away

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:51 PM

Hollywood actor Irfan Khan passes away

The actor who was suffering from Colon infection is survived by his wife and two sons.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2020) Popular Bollywood actor Irfan Khan passed away here on Wednesday.

He was 53. The “Maqbool” actor is survived by his wife and two sons. According to the details, the actor was admitted to ICU at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday evening after colon infection. In 2018, he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor.

“I trust, I have surrendered,” Khan had written in 2018 sharing his fight against cancer.

The family, friends and colleagues all are sad over his death and long fight against cancer.

“It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away,” said the family.

The friends are expressing their feelings about his death on social media and sharing their love with him, saying that he was strong soul and good human being.

“My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again," said Shoojit Sircar.

He also said: "condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,”.

One of his thousands of fans wrote: "He had no filmy background. He had no bollywood godfather. He didn't get overnight success.It was never an easy journey for him. You will be missed #IrrfanKhan,".

