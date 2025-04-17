Hollywood Actress Cate Blanchett Bids Farewell To Acting, Showbiz Industry
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 17, 2025 | 03:15 PM
New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2025) Renowned Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett has said that she has decided to bid farewell to acting and showbiz industry in order to focus on other things in life.
In an interview, actress Cate Blanchett hinted that she hesitates to call herself an actress, saying, “I have decided to say goodbye to acting.”
She added, “Whenever I say this, my family rolls their eyes, but I am serious about quitting acting. There are so many other things I want to do in life.”
Her recent film Bleak Beg was released in March 2025.
During her career, she has won two academy Awards.
In 2024, she won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Blue Jasmine, and in 2005, she received the award for Best Supporting Actress for The Aviator.
Recently, she completed the shooting of her new film Father, Mother, Sister, Brother, which is expected to release sometime in 2025. She is also working on several other film projects.
Despite being highly active in acting, Cate Blanchett said during the interview that she doesn’t feel content with her position as a well-known actress.
