NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) A group of Hollywood's 55 prominent artists and advocates, including Pakistan's Riz Ahmed, have signed an open letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to call for a ceasefire in the raging Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Last week, the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution, sponsored by Russia, that would have called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. Pakistan co-sponsored the Russian resolution.

The Hollywood celebrities' letter also includes names such as Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Jon Stewart, Kristen Stewart, Susan Sarandon, Ramy Youssef and Quinta Brunson.

Created by a group of Hollywood insiders calling itself Artists4Ceasefire, the letter's signatories so far include such celebrities as Cate Blanchett, America Ferrera, Bassem Youssef, Jon Stewart, Dua Lipa, Hasan Minhaj, Oscar Isaac and Michael Stipe.

"We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages," the letter states. It goes on to note: "Half of Gaza's two million residents are children, and more than two thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes.

Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them."

Some signees, such as Ferrera, have also shared their views on the conflict in other forums. Speaking at Glamour's Global Honourees' Women of the Year Awards a few days ago, the 'Barbie and How to Train Your Dragon' actor called for the conflict to end, and for women and children to "live in peace."

"All of our sisters are not safe," Ferrera said. "Like all of you, my heart is broken and heavy with the weight of what our sisters around the world endure every day. And as we sit here tonight celebrating, our sisters and their families in Gaza and Israel are living through horror. The brutality of terror and war is unfolding before our eyes. Entire families have been and continue to be erased."

The Biden administration has so far not issued any public statements in response to this or any other letter sharing the views of celebrities on the conflict.

On Thursday, President Biden has reiterated the "unwavering U.S. support for Israel" in recent statements. The White House has not specifically called for a cease-fire but has called for minimizing civilian casualties. Also, on Oct. 18, Biden announced the United States is providing $100 million in humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.