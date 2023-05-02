UrduPoint.com

Hollywood Writers Strike As Studio Talks Collapse

Chand Sahkeel Published May 02, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Thousands of Hollywood television and movie writers went on strike Tuesday after talks with studios and streamers over pay and working conditions failed to clinch a deal.

The strike means late-night shows are expected to grind to a halt immediately, while television series and movies scheduled for release later this year and beyond could face major delays.

"We have not reached an agreement with the studios and streamers," the Writers Guild of America (WGA) said in an email to members, obtained by AFP.

Studios' responses to its proposals had been "wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing," the writers' union said, adding the strike had begun.

It came after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing studios including Disney and Netflix, said negotiations had "concluded without an agreement."

