Honey Singh Sparks Dating Rumours With 25-year Old Egyptian Model
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2025 | 02:44 PM
A video of Honey Singh is going viral in which he is seen celebrating birthday of the young model Emaa Bakr
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2025) Honey Singh is growing close to a 25-year-old Egyptian model, sparking widespread dating rumors, the Indian media reported on Saturday.
Currently, a video of Honey Singh is going viral in which he is seen celebrating the birthday of the young model Emaa Bakr. The chemistry of the duo in the video has led fans to speculate that the two might be dating.
On Thursday, Honey Singh shared a video on Instagram where he is seen organizing a surprise birthday party for Emaa at a luxurious restaurant.
In the video, the model is seen sitting right next to him, and when the restaurant staff sings and dances to a birthday song, Emaa appears pleasantly surprised.
During the celebration, Honey Singh was seen holding Emaa’s hand, and the two appeared to be in a cheerful and comfortable mood.
Not only that but in the caption of the Instagram video, Honey Singh referred to Emaa as “Cleopatra”—a reference to the ancient Egyptian queen—which further fueled rumors on the social media that the singer might have fallen in love once again.
Recent Stories
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model1 minute ago
-
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid16 hours ago
-
Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry2 days ago
-
Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina2 days ago
-
Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jehan during India visit: Hina Durrani3 days ago
-
Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?3 days ago
-
Has Bollywood actress Malaika Arora found new love after Arjun Kapoor?7 days ago
-
Amara Chaudhry addresses playful question about cricketers’ marriage proposal7 days ago
-
Velo Sound Station Season 3 Kicks Off with Glamorous Launch at Lahore Fort7 days ago
-
Actress Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar share joyful news of expecting second child9 days ago
-
Kangana Ranaut slams Himachal govt over INR100,000 electricity bill for vacant house10 days ago
-
Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora11 days ago