Honey Singh Sparks Dating Rumours With 25-year Old Egyptian Model

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2025 | 02:44 PM

A video of Honey Singh is going viral in which he is seen celebrating birthday of the young model Emaa Bakr

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2025) Honey Singh is growing close to a 25-year-old Egyptian model, sparking widespread dating rumors, the Indian media reported on Saturday.

Currently, a video of Honey Singh is going viral in which he is seen celebrating the birthday of the young model Emaa Bakr. The chemistry of the duo in the video has led fans to speculate that the two might be dating.

On Thursday, Honey Singh shared a video on Instagram where he is seen organizing a surprise birthday party for Emaa at a luxurious restaurant.

In the video, the model is seen sitting right next to him, and when the restaurant staff sings and dances to a birthday song, Emaa appears pleasantly surprised.

During the celebration, Honey Singh was seen holding Emaa’s hand, and the two appeared to be in a cheerful and comfortable mood.

Not only that but in the caption of the Instagram video, Honey Singh referred to Emaa as “Cleopatra”—a reference to the ancient Egyptian queen—which further fueled rumors on the social media that the singer might have fallen in love once again.

