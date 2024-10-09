Open Menu

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar Secures Time On Bail Plea Of Amna Urooj

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 09, 2024 | 03:52 PM

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

Court adjourns hearing until Oct 22 and gives time to Qamar to prepare his case

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2024) Playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has secured time for preparation in the honey trap case.

Qamar personally appeared before a Lahore High Court division bench seized with the hearing of the bail plea of Amna Urooj and other accused.

A division bench led by Justice Shahbaz Raza heard the bail application for Amna Urooj and other defendants in the matter.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the accused claimed that the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore had denied post-arrest bail to Amina Urooj and Yasir Ali, alleging that Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar had extorted them for an unlawful demand. According to the defense, after Amna Urooj declined to comply, the local police, in collusion with Qamar, initiated the case against her.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed four days later, which, they argued, significantly weakened the prosecution's position.

The defense attorney contended that Qamar and the police had unlawfully detained Amna Urooj, asserting she had been taken into custody by Model Town police following a call from her mother to emergency services.

The lawyer maintained there was a lack of evidence against Urooj, and the prosecution had not adequately supported its claims.

The attorney requested the court to grant bail to Amna Urooj. However, the court opted to extend the time for Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar's preparation and scheduled the next hearing for October 22.

