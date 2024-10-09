Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar Secures Time On Bail Plea Of Amna Urooj
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 09, 2024 | 03:52 PM
Court adjourns hearing until Oct 22 and gives time to Qamar to prepare his case
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2024) Playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has secured time for preparation in the honey trap case.
Qamar personally appeared before a Lahore High Court division bench seized with the hearing of the bail plea of Amna Urooj and other accused.
A division bench led by Justice Shahbaz Raza heard the bail application for Amna Urooj and other defendants in the matter.
During the hearing, the lawyer for the accused claimed that the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore had denied post-arrest bail to Amina Urooj and Yasir Ali, alleging that Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar had extorted them for an unlawful demand. According to the defense, after Amna Urooj declined to comply, the local police, in collusion with Qamar, initiated the case against her.
The First Information Report (FIR) was filed four days later, which, they argued, significantly weakened the prosecution's position.
The defense attorney contended that Qamar and the police had unlawfully detained Amna Urooj, asserting she had been taken into custody by Model Town police following a call from her mother to emergency services.
The lawyer maintained there was a lack of evidence against Urooj, and the prosecution had not adequately supported its claims.
The attorney requested the court to grant bail to Amna Urooj. However, the court opted to extend the time for Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar's preparation and scheduled the next hearing for October 22.
Recent Stories
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Veteran actor Mazhar Ali passes away in Karachi20 hours ago
-
Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf2 days ago
-
Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media4 days ago
-
Famous singer Masood Rana remembered5 days ago
-
Actor admits leaking phone number of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan5 days ago
-
Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longtime crush5 days ago
-
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident7 days ago
-
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home8 days ago
-
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATEGORY9 days ago
-
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness9 days ago
-
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan12 days ago
-
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage13 days ago