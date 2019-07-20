UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Actor Stabbed

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 04:38 PM

Hong Kong actor stabbed

Hong Kong actor Simon Yam was stabbed in the stomach while appearing on stage for a promotional event in southern China on Saturday

A man ran onto the stage and stabbed and slashed the veteran actor, video broadcast on local media showed.

"We are extremely shocked by this incident," Yam's management company said Saturday evening in a statement released on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.

The 64-year-old Yam was at a promotional event in southern Guangdong province's Zhongshan city when he was stabbed in the stomach and slashed on his right hand, the company said.

Yam was receiving treatment at a local hospital and his wounds are not life-threatening, the local Huoju Development Zone police said in a statement.

A suspect was subdued at the scene, the police said, with video showing the crowd pinning down the attacker.

Yam's management company said the actor had undergone a successful surgery and had his stomach and internal organs stitched up.

The actor has 234 film and tv credits, according to IMDB, including an appearance as a crime lord in the 2003 adventure movie, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life.

