Hoorain Sabri becomes popular TikToker

Hoorain Sabri has uploaded a video to confirm the peoples that she is daughter of famous Qawwal Amjad Sabri.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2020) Hoorain Sabri, the daughter of renowned Qawwal Amjad Sabri, became popular TikToker here on Friday.

A video of Hoorain went viral on social media she had uploaded in response to a question. People had asked her if she is late Amjad Sabri’s daughter or not. At this, Hoorain uploaded the video.

Hoorain uploaded a throwback picture with her father.

She became popular just within a very short span of time as few months ago she created her instagram and TikTok account and she gained more than 54,000 follower on Instagram and more than 51,000 follower on TikTok.

Her Instagram carried out amazingly beautiful photos and her fans increased rapidly.

She shared memorable childhood pictures with her father on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Amjad Sabri was the son of Ghulam Farid Sabri and nephew of Maqbool Ahmed Sabri. He was shot dead in Karachi in a targeted killing. Police and paramilitary arrested his alleged killers who have confessed to the crime.