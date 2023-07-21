Open Menu

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani Prays For Gang Rape Victims In Manipur

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 21, 2023 | 06:09 PM

'Horrifying,': Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

The actress says those who are responsible must face the most severe punishment they deserve.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2023) Bollywood actress Kiara Advani on Friday opened up about the horrifying act of gang rape, harassment and forced naked-walk of two Christian women.

Taking to Twitter, Kiara Advani wrote, “The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve,”.

The horrific incident of gang-rape and humiliation of two Christian women by forcing them to run naked before the mob in Manipur area brought bad name to India, and especially to BJP government led by Narendra Modi.

The latest reports suggested that Modi just gave a short statement that the guilty would be brought to justice despite that the local Hindutva groups subjected the local minorities to violence and torture. They set the local churches ablaze, burnt the houses of the local Christian community and had been torturing the Christians for last more than two months.

The horrific incident of gang rape with the two women took place in early May but it came to the limelight on Wednesday when the video of the women being tortured, harassed and groped by a mob.

