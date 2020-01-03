UrduPoint.com
How Did Selena Gomez Spend 2019? The Answer Will Blow You Away

Chand Sahkeel 56 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:23 PM

How did Selena Gomez spend 2019? The answer will blow you away

Selena Gomez had an amazing 2019, away from all the media glare.The star who was recovering after a kidney transplant, did manage to steer clear from the limelight, while also keeping her fans updated regarding her life through social media

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Selena Gomez had an amazing 2019, away from all the media glare.The star who was recovering after a kidney transplant, did manage to steer clear from the limelight, while also keeping her fans updated regarding her life through social media.If you are wondering how the Lose You To love Mesongstress spent 2019, be sure to get surprised as she did have a pretty unusual year.Selena, in her first Instagram post of 2020, revealed what the last year comprised of and it is none other than her majorly �third-wheeling.'There were card games, trips, friends' weddings, and a lot of third wheeling, the singer declared.

"2019 year of being the third wheel.. I loved it," she wrote on one photo from July.There were card games, trips, friends' weddings, and a lot of third wheeling, the singer declared. "2019 year of being the third wheel..

I loved it," she wrote on one photo from July.The singer then uploaded almost a five-minute long video, capturing everything she achieved during 2019, and we have it all covered.Selena hung out with her BFF Taylor Swift and her cat Benjamin Button at the latter's house.Currently, the singer is anticipating and working towards the release of her album RARE scheduled on January 10.

