HSY All Set For His Next TV Project

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published February 10, 2022 | 04:26 PM

Ace fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yaseen a.k.a HSY, all set to impress his fans with yet another project for television

Recently, the super suave, HSY took the Pakistani drama scene by storm when he played Akram in the hit drama serial, Pehli Si Muhabbat. The audience well received him as an actor, and the way he played his character left everyone wonder struck. His acting sparked conversation throughout the internet.

Following the success of his debut drama, HSY has just announced that he will be gracing the screens again, on a local television channel, very soon.

Taking to social media he shared details about his upcoming project.

"Proud to announce that I've signed my next tv project for a local television channel being directed by the great Ahmed Bhatti, written by the incredible Faiza Iftikhar and produced by the superb Abdullah Seja and iDream Entertainment," he wrote adding that he cannot wait to share more details.

He shared a picture with Ahmed Bhatti who has also directed Shehnai and Ghisi Piti Mohabbat among several other plays. "Talking about my new role in my new TV project with my director, Ahmed Bhatti," shared HSY.

Man of many talents, HSY already known to have a golden touch when it comes to designs and hosting. HSY has made a name for himself primarily through his luxurious couture, but has always ventured out of his comfort zone to explore other abilities in his repertoire.

The fashion designer turned actor looks super excited about his next TV projects. His fans also can't wait to see him in action once again.

