Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after success of Gangs of Wasseypur

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2023) Huma Qureshi, an acclaimed actress, recently opened up about her personal struggles following the success of her major film, Gangs of Wasseypur.

The 36-year-old actress candidly admitted her insecurities, stating, "I was insecure about everything—myself, my appearance, and the projects I was involved in. I compared myself to others and questioned why I wasn't doing the same kind of films. I lacked someone to confide in."

Although Huma had a younger brother in the film industry who offered support, they were both navigating their own paths. "I had a shoulder to lean on, but no one to guide me through that situation. Despite the challenges, giving up was never an option," she emphasized.

Reflecting on her early brush with success, Huma shared, "Maybe it was just the excitement of venturing out, leaving my home and pursuing acting. Then Gangs of Wasseypur happened. I moved to Mumbai in 2010, and by 2012, the film was released and became a massive hit in India. My world was completely transformed."

Recalling her experience working on the film, Huma revealed that she was paid a modest sum of Rs 75,000 (Indian Rupees) for her role.

"Now I am collaborating with Viacom 18, who were the producers of the film. But back then, it wasn't a lavish production. There were no luxurious hotels or extravagant vanity vans. It was a group of people who went to Varanasi, shot the film for three months, and returned. Nobody had any idea of the impact it would have," she added.

The lead actress further shared her feelings of uncertainty and self-doubt that arose after the film's release. "Seeing my face on billboards and realizing that I was the lead in the film, I questioned whether I should have been paid more. I wondered if this is how movies were made," she expressed.

Having entered the Mumbai film industry and secured film opportunities swiftly, Huma found herself without a concrete plan for her future. She confessed, "I was always busy with work, but I was lost within myself. I struggled to find my own voice, my identity, the kind of films I wanted to do, and the ones I didn't want to do."

Huma Qureshi's most recent appearance was in the film Double XL, alongside Sonakshi Sinha.