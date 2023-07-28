Open Menu

Huma Qureshi Talks About Body-shaming Trolls

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 28, 2023 | 01:25 PM

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

The actress says it is alright for people to have their opinions about a movie but resorting to personal attacks on actors is unwarranted and hurtful.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2023) Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi on Friday opened up about the body-shaming she faced on social media.

Huma has been a frequent target of body-shaming trolls despite her success and acclaim in the industry. However, she showed great resilience in dealing with such hurtful remarks.

In an interview with the local news organization, the 37-year-old actress expressed her concern about the habit of some people to personally attack actors if they dislike a film. She believes that this behavior is not acceptable and unnecessary.

The actress pointed out that it is alright for people to have their opinions about a movie, and they are free to like or dislike it. However, resorting to personal attacks on actors is unwarranted and hurtful.

The actress highlighted that she is not alone in facing such criticism, as many other stars have also been victims of body-shaming during their careers.

Sharing her own experience of dealing with negative comments online, Huma revealed that at times, the comments became too tough for her to handle. She admitted feeling that there was something wrong with her due to the continuous scrutiny.

Huma Qureshi's advice to anyone facing similar situations is to take such personal attacks with a pinch of salt and move forward. She emphasized that what truly matters is how one approaches their projects and the love they receive from the audience.

She got fame for her role in Gangs of Wasseypur and made her name for amazing performances in films like Jolly LLB and Double XL.

