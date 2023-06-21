UrduPoint.com

Humaima Malik Praises Emraan Hashmi's Devotion To Religion

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 21, 2023 | 05:25 PM

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

The actress says she and Mr. Hashmi used to recite verses from the Holy Quran together and engage in discussions about religious matters.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2023) Humaima Malik has lauded Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s devotion to religion, calling him a ‘practicing Muslim’.

In an interview, Humaima, who shared the screen with Emraan Hashmi in the movie "Raja Natwarlal," commended the actor for his sincere practice of islam. She revealed that during the shooting of the film, she and Mr. Hashmi would recite verses from the Holy Quran together and engage in discussions about religious matters.

Humaima expressed her admiration for Emraan Hashmi as a good friend who holds great respect for her and others.

She highlighted his pure intentions and genuine character.

The actress also shared her experience with social media criticism. Whenever she uploads an image, people often inquire about her experience working with Emraan Hashmi, known for his roles in movies featuring intimate scenes.

However, Humaima Malik stated that she had no reservations about working with the renowned romantic actor, emphasizing her lack of discomfort.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Bollywood Social Media Humaima Malik From

Recent Stories

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

23 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of politi ..

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign inv ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE Athletics Federation to host first internation ..

UAE Athletics Federation to host first international meeting on best practices i ..

34 minutes ago
 Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Just ..

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Justice

2 hours ago
 SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sport ..

SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sports season tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharja ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s advisor

3 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.