(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress says she and Mr. Hashmi used to recite verses from the Holy Quran together and engage in discussions about religious matters.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2023) Humaima Malik has lauded Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s devotion to religion, calling him a ‘practicing Muslim’.

In an interview, Humaima, who shared the screen with Emraan Hashmi in the movie "Raja Natwarlal," commended the actor for his sincere practice of islam. She revealed that during the shooting of the film, she and Mr. Hashmi would recite verses from the Holy Quran together and engage in discussions about religious matters.

Humaima expressed her admiration for Emraan Hashmi as a good friend who holds great respect for her and others.

She highlighted his pure intentions and genuine character.

The actress also shared her experience with social media criticism. Whenever she uploads an image, people often inquire about her experience working with Emraan Hashmi, known for his roles in movies featuring intimate scenes.

However, Humaima Malik stated that she had no reservations about working with the renowned romantic actor, emphasizing her lack of discomfort.