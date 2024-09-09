- Home
- Showbiz
- Lollywood
- Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan goes viral
Humaima’s Humorous Response About Emraan Hashmi's Possible Visit To Pakistan Goes Viral
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2024 | 02:06 PM
With Indian journalist Faridoon Shahryar, Humaima Malik’s playful reaction to a hypothetical situation involving the Bollywood star grabs attention
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2024) Pakistani actress Humaima Malik’s witty response to a question about Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s potential visit to Pakistan has become a trending topic on social media.
During a recent online interview with Indian journalist Faridoon Shahryar, Malik’s playful reaction to a hypothetical situation involving the Bollywood star grabbed attention.
A few days ago, Shahryar conducted a virtual interview with Malik and her brother, actor Feroze Khan, where they were asked several lighthearted questions.
One of the memorable moments came when Shahryar asked Malik what she would do if Emraan Hashmi visited Pakistan. He humorously gave her two choices: either bring him from the airport in a burqa to protect him from female attention or request all women to stay home.
Malik, however, opted for a different answer.
She joked, "I would simply announce to all the girls that Emraan Hashmi is coming and ask them to head to the airport. He would enjoy the attention."
She further teased that the idea of bringing Hashmi from the airport in a burqa might not be far-fetched since he loves his popularity and thrives on public attention. "Emraan loves when people gather around him," she added.
Malik also hinted at a future interaction with Hashmi, saying that if he ever joins her on a podcast, she would ask him why he tends to keep a low profile.
In the same interview, Malik expressed her aspiration to work with renowned Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, calling it a dream opportunity.
Humaima Malik and Emraan Hashmi had previously worked together in the 2014 film Raja Natwarlal, where they both played leading roles.
Recent Stories
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints2 days ago
-
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos3 days ago
-
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist5 days ago
-
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram9 days ago
-
Farmers, police clash over of Kangana Ranaut effigy in Uttar Pradesh12 days ago
-
Mahira Khan marks birthday of her husband12 days ago
-
ACP pays tribute to renowned comedian Hanif Raja14 days ago
-
Hareem Farooq reveals childhood dream of becoming princes like Lady Diana14 days ago
-
Mimi Chakraborty reveals rape threats over posts against Kolkata rape case19 days ago
-
2016 film 'Your Name' surpasses 'Spirited Away' as the highest-grossing film in Japan19 days ago
-
Sajal Aly likely to join Indian Superstar Prabhas in upcoming Film ‘Fauji’20 days ago
-
Alhamra Arts Council launches Theater initiative for students20 days ago