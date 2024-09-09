(@Abdulla99267510)

With Indian journalist Faridoon Shahryar, Humaima Malik’s playful reaction to a hypothetical situation involving the Bollywood star grabs attention

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2024) Pakistani actress Humaima Malik’s witty response to a question about Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s potential visit to Pakistan has become a trending topic on social media.

During a recent online interview with Indian journalist Faridoon Shahryar, Malik’s playful reaction to a hypothetical situation involving the Bollywood star grabbed attention.

A few days ago, Shahryar conducted a virtual interview with Malik and her brother, actor Feroze Khan, where they were asked several lighthearted questions.

One of the memorable moments came when Shahryar asked Malik what she would do if Emraan Hashmi visited Pakistan. He humorously gave her two choices: either bring him from the airport in a burqa to protect him from female attention or request all women to stay home.

Malik, however, opted for a different answer.

She joked, "I would simply announce to all the girls that Emraan Hashmi is coming and ask them to head to the airport. He would enjoy the attention."

She further teased that the idea of bringing Hashmi from the airport in a burqa might not be far-fetched since he loves his popularity and thrives on public attention. "Emraan loves when people gather around him," she added.

Malik also hinted at a future interaction with Hashmi, saying that if he ever joins her on a podcast, she would ask him why he tends to keep a low profile.

In the same interview, Malik expressed her aspiration to work with renowned Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, calling it a dream opportunity.

Humaima Malik and Emraan Hashmi had previously worked together in the 2014 film Raja Natwarlal, where they both played leading roles.