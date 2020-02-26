Humayun Saeed thanks fans for love, prayers

Humayun Saeed, the leading actor of Pakistan showbiz industry, has extended gratitude to his fans for giving him so much love

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Humayun Saeed, the leading actor of Pakistan showbiz industry, has extended gratitude to his fans for giving him so much love.Sharing a video of his warm welcome in Multan, theMere Paas Tum Ho actor wrote, "Thank you Punjab (Multan) for so much love."He further said, "Mein jo kuch bhi hoon aap sab ki duaon aur pyar ki wajah say hoon.

(Whatever I am today, it's because of your love and prayers).

" "Shukar Alhamdulillah #PakistanZindabad."In the video, Humyaun Saeed could be seen waving to his fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor.Fans could also be seen taking selfie with Humayun and making videos of their favourite actor.According to reports, Humayun Saeed arrived in Multan to witness the Pakistan Super League matches there.On the work front, Humayun Saeed will next be seen in London Nahi Jauga.

The film will hit the screens on Eid 2020.