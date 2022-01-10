Humayun Saeed to star in British Drama ‘The Crown’

(@FahadShabbir)

The fans and fellow colleagues in the showbiz industry are excited about the expected role of Humayun Saeed in the awarding winning British Drama.

ABBOTTABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2022) Lollywood star Humayun Saeed will be seen in Netflix’s royal drama ‘The Crown’ as a friend of Princess Diana.

He will perform the role of Dr. Hasnat Khan.

Humayun Saeed has become the first Pakistani actor who has been cast in a Netflix original.

However, there is no claim yet from the actor’s side but the social media reports suggest that the actor will be seen performing his role as Pakistani surgeon

Mahira Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Finaaaallly it’s out!!!! So proud! So excited!!! MashAllah mashAllah. What a show! What a star :),”.

Humayun was chosen to perform the famous character of a British-Pakistani heart and lung surgeon Dr.

Hasnat who was well known for his two-year romantic relation with princess Diana. Dr. Hasnat was described by the people of the princess as “Mr.Wonderful”. The friends of Princes of Wales described Hasnat as the “love of her life”.

The next season of The Crown will be aired later this year. Big Names like Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki took on the iconic role of Diana, the Princes of Wales.

Diana, Princess of Wales, was a member of the British royal family. She was the first wife of Charles, Prince of Wales—the heir apparent to the British throne—and mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

The drama will shed light on the events that took place in 90s for the Royal Family besides unveiling the crumbling relationship between Diana and Prince Charles and then her death.