I faced body shaming at Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ‘Kaala Shah Kala actress claims she faced body shaming and huge criticism during the show just because of gaining the weight.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2023) Bollywood actress and singer Shehnaz Gill opened up about the body shaming she faced during her time on the popular Indian reality show Bigg Boss 13.

The actress who touched the skies of popularity through Punjabi films such as ‘Kaala Shah Kala’ and ‘Honsla Rakh’, claimed that she faced body shaming and huge criticism during the show just because of gaining the weight.

She made this revelation in a recent interview.

Shehnaz said someone even forced her to change her style from a traditional shalwar-kameez wearing woman to a more bold and Western look. The actress went on to say that many people tought she could not carry off Western clothing due to her appearance in the show wearing shalwar kameez.

Gill, however, did not let the criticism get to her and instead took it as motivation to improve herself. She worked on her style and even lost weight, taking people’s criticism seriously. Gill’s determination and hard work paid off as she gained a significant following on the show and beyond.

She placed third as the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 13, while the late actor Siddharth Shukla emerged as the winner and model Asim Riaz as the first runner-up.

Gill’s resilience and determination made her a fan favorite and an inspiration to many despite that she did not win the show.