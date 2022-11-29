"I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Bollywood star who is busy with promotion of her film Salam Venky.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2022) Bollywood star Kajol has revealed that she has learnt patience from her kids.

The actress who will be seen in Salam Venky playing role of mother of a terminally ill has made this revelation during promotional sessions. Kajol is with promoting her film these days.

She has also said that during Salaam Venky, she has discovered a lot of aspects of motherhood.

Shw says she has also been through multiple stages of exploring motherhood and while working in the film

The actress states that she has enjoyed motherhood throughout her life.

"Though, I'm involved in multiple things career wise, I don't feel motherhood has consumed me fully.

The fans are quite excited about charming appearance of Kajol on the screen as well as of Aamir Khan in the upcoming film.

The film will hit the cinemas on Dec 9.