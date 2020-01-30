"I Will Not Say That I Regret Doing MPTH." - Adnan Siddiqui

(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Actor-producer Adnan Siddiqui was recently in the news for refraining to clap on a statement given by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar on national television, prior to the last episode of Mere Paas Tum Ho.

In a special show that aired on tv before the drama came to an end on January 25, the scriptwriter said, "Aurat fitratan bewafa nahi hoti aur jo bewafa hoti hai wo fitratan aurat nahi hoti".This didn't go down well with many people for obvious reasons and while most of the people on set applauded dramatically, it was noticed that Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani and Anoushey Abbasi did not clap or react to it.When asked about his take on the statement, Adnan Siddiqui told Instep that he didn't clap and wanted to reserve his comments.

"I may not agree with it but that's his point of view and he has the right to say it," he explained, adding that he, Khalil ur Rehman and all the feminists are a part of this society and they all have a viewpoint that doesn't have to align with each other.

"One can agree or disagree.""I will not say that I regret doing Mere Paas Tum Ho because of the writer's stance," he continued, adding that I can't thank my Creator and fans enough for the respect and love I have gotten because of Shehwar. "The last time people remembered me with the name of my character was in Uroosa (1994)."