Iconic actor 'Qazi Wajid' remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Iconic classical drama legend and versatile actor 'Qazi Wajid' was remembered on his third death anniversary on Thursday (today) to paid rich tributes to his lifetime services for entertainment industry.

Qazi Wajid had passed away on 11 February 2018 in Karachi after being admitted to the hospital after suffering from heart palpitations.

He was born in 1930 in Gwalior, India. In 1947, his family migrated to Pakistan after partition and settled in Karachi, where his father was allotted a quarter at Martin Road.

He also lived in the USA for a brief period after completing his early education in Lahore.

Wajid was one of the pioneers of Pakistan's radio industry. After remaining associated with the industry for 25 years, Wajid decided to switch careers and joined television in 1966, private news channel reported.

He spent nearly 48 years in the media industry fulfilling the roles of a radio artist and a tv, stage and film actor.

The veteran actor was honored with a Pride of Performance Award in 1988 by the Government of Pakistan.

He was part of a number of Pakistan Television (ptv) classics, including Dhoop Kinaray, Khuda Ki Basti and Tanhaiyan. The role of Raja that Wajid played in Khuda ki Basti became the reason for his fame on television.