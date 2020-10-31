UrduPoint.com
Iconic James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies At 90

Chand Sahkeel 32 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:10 PM

Iconic James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies at 90

Sean Connery, a Scottish actor best known for portraying James Bond in the eponymous film franchise, has died at the age of 90, his friend of many years and Scotland's former first minister said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Sean Connery, a Scottish actor best known for portraying James bond in the eponymous film franchise, has died at the age of 90, his friend of many years and Scotland's former first minister said Saturday.

"The world's greatest Scot, the last of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond.

Sean Connery was all of these things but much more," Alex Salmond wrote in a statement on his death.

Connery celebrated his 90th birthday in August. He starred in seven Bond installments and won a supporting actor Oscar for his role in The Untouchables in 1988.

Salmond praised Connery, who was largely self-taught, for helping thousands of young people get education through his Scottish International Education Trust.

