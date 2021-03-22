UrduPoint.com
Iconic Music Director, Composer 'Nisar Bazmi' Remembered

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 02:16 PM

Iconic music director, composer 'Nisar Bazmi' remembered

Nation remembered Iconic music composer and director Nisar Bazmi on his 14th death anniversary on Monday (today) to paid glowing tributes for his unforgettable services in entertainment industry.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Nation remembered Iconic music composer and director Nisar Bazmi on his 14th death anniversary on Monday (today) to paid glowing tributes for his unforgettable services in entertainment industry.

Nisar Bazmi was born on December,1924 in Khandesh area of Bombay in India. He had no musical background.

He started learning music at the age of 13 and soon mastered various musical instruments and hired by the 'All India Radio' in 1939 as an artist.

Bazmi first composed songs for a drama in 1944 which was broadcaster on Bombay Radio Station.

His first song in Pakistan was 'Mohabbat mei tere' for the 1964 film 'Aisa bhi hota hai'. He also composed music for Runa Laila and Mehdi Hassan, electronic channels reported.

He also composed music for the famous film 'Jamna Paar' that released in 1946.

Moreover, Nizar Bazmi composed music for more than 60 Pakistani films.

The legendary director also received many `Nigar Awards' in recognition of his command over music composition.

The iconic musician died at age of 82 following a prolonged illness.

