UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Iconic Pop Music Queen Nazia Hassan' Remembers On Her 56th Birthday

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 12:48 PM

'Iconic Pop music Queen Nazia Hassan' remembers on her 56th birthday

Music enthusiasts on Saturday remembered 'Iconic Pop Music Queen,' Nazia Hassan on her 56th birth anniversary to pay tributes to her unforgettable services in Pakistan's entertainment music industry

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Music enthusiasts on Saturday remembered 'Iconic Pop Music Queen,' Nazia Hassan on her 56th birth anniversary to pay tributes to her unforgettable services in Pakistan's entertainment music industry.

She was born on April 3, 1965, Nazia started her career at the age of 10 as a child artist. She rose to fame through the popular Pakistan Television (PTV) program Sung Sung.

Nazia Hassan made her singing debut with a melodious song from Bollywood movie Qurbani (1980) called 'Aap Jaisa Koi'.

Her debut album, Disco Deewane (1981) was praised in fourteen countries worldwide and became the best-selling Asian pop recorded at the time, ptv, private channels reported.

Nazia enjoyed widespread popularity across South and Southeast Asia. She, along with her brother Zoheb Hassan, went on to sell over 65 million records worldwide.

Her English language single Dreamer Deewane made her the first Pakistani singer to make it to the British musical charts.

She has won several national and international awards at a young age of 15 and became the first Pakistani artist to win the Film fare Award.

On 30 March 1995, Nazia Hassan married businessman Mirza Ishtiaq Baig in Karachi.This took place after her being diagnosed with cancer.

They have a son, Arez Hassan, born on 7 April 1997. The marriage ended in a divorce ten days before Nazia's death.

The pop singer was also a philanthropist and was appointed by UNICEF as its cultural ambassador in 1991.Her last album, Camera Camera (1992), was part of a campaign against drugs.

Nazia passed away on August 13, 2000, in London at the young age of 35, following a prolonged battle with lung cancer.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Film And Movies Music Bollywood Drugs Marriage Married Divorce Young London Nazia Hassan Zoheb Hassan March April August Cancer From Industry Asia Million PTV

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan puzzled over Pakistan not being amon ..

6 minutes ago

Emerging camp of 27-womem cricketers to start fitn ..

29 minutes ago

Additional players called for Pakistan Test camp

30 minutes ago

Somali Army Repels Attack by Al-Shabaab Terrorists ..

22 minutes ago

Chinese Ambassador calls on Minister for Maritime ..

22 minutes ago

Gallant response of Islamabad police lauded in saf ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.