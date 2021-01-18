UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iconic Sindhi Actor 'Gulab Chandio' Remembred

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:47 PM

Iconic Sindhi actor 'Gulab Chandio' remembred

Iconic Sindhi and Urdu TV drama actor Gulab Chandio was remembered on his second death anniversary today (January 18)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Iconic Sindhi and urdu tv drama actor Gulab Chandio was remembered on his second death anniversary today (January 18).

Gulab Chandio emerged as TV actor in early 80s and started his carrier in Sindhi dramas.

Gulab was born on January 6,1958 in Shahmir Chandio village, Nawabshah district in an agriculturer's house.

He completed his school and intermediate education from his village. In 1976, he was shifted to Karach where he got a cleric job in the food department, TV channels reported.

Gulab emerged as a television actor in early 1980s and started his career in Sindhi dramas.

Gulab was a well-known Sindhi actor of Pakistani TV drama industry who was recognized for his excellent delivery of dialogues and famous as villain in most of the plays.

Despite being called as devil of Pakistani dramas, Gulab Chandio was a very humble, simple and great human being in real which was completely opposite to his presentation on screen.

Gulab Chandio has shown his talent and acting skills in several dramas including Noori Jan Tamachi, Natak Rang, Gulam Gardish, Zeher Baad, Bewafaiyan, Marvi, Saans Ley Aye Zindagi, Sagar Ka Moti and many more.

His famous plays included Noori Jam Jam Tamachi in which Gulab Chandio's acting was highly admired by audiences as well as his other dramas like Marvi, Chand Girhan appeared as a bunch of success for Gulab Chandio.

Pakistan folk star, Gulab Chandio's personality, character and his work in the field of drama industry is the inspiration and motivation for new talent who needs encouragement at the start of their career.

He acted in more than 200 Sindhi and Urdu dramas.

The veteran actor was honoured with Pride of Performance Award by the Government of Pakistan.

He died in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi on January 18, 2019. Gulab was a heart patient with chronic diabetes.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Education Died Job Sagar Nawabshah January 2019 TV From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Family of varsity’ female student refuses to tak ..

20 minutes ago

UK condemns 'appalling' arrest of Russia's Navalny ..

3 minutes ago

Thailand reports 369 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Decisive Test in balance as rain clouds Australia' ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 22,857 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

4 minutes ago

Sri Lanka v England 1st Test scorecard

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.