Iconic singer Iqbal Bano remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The legendary Ghazal singer Iqbal Bano was remembered on her 11th death anniversary on Tuesday with tributes paid to her best performance in the field of classical singing.

Iqbal Bano was born in 1935 in New Delhi, India and started her singing career from All-India Radio's Delhi station.

She migrated to Pakistan in 1952 after her marriage and lived here in Multan, but was later migrated to Lahore after the demise of her husband for the rest of her life.

Iqbal Bano started her career in 1950 by singing for Radio Pakistan. She was known for singing 'Thumri' and 'Dadaray' marvelously, ptv news channel reported.

Iqbal Bano also occupied space within the newly born Pakistani film industry as a playback singer as she has sung for notable movies like Gumnaam, Qaatil, Sarfarosh, Inteqaam, Ishq-e-Laila and Nagin.

She also sang some masterpieces of well-known urdu poets like Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Allama Iqbal, Mirza Ghalib and others.

Bano was awarded presidential award for tremendous performance in the field of music.

She was died on April 21, 2009 at the age of 74 but still being remembered after a decade by the fans of her music.