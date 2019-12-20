Idris Elba conferred Sierra Leone citizenship

(@Aneesah05582539)

British film actor Idris Elba received Sierra Leone citizenship and a diplomatic passport on Friday on his first visit to his father's native country, an AFP journalist saw

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio conferred the passport to Elba at an emotional private ceremony at his colonial-era residence in the capital Freetown.

"I'm humbled and thankful for the opportunity to become a citizen of my father's country, it's an honour for our family," Elba said.

The actor was born in London but his mother is from Ghana and his father from Sierra Leone.

Speaking in mixture of standard English and British-accented Krio, Elba said he had wanted to visit the West African country earlier but "it was in turmoil and I was chasing my own dreams." His father and uncle left Sierra Leone for London in the 1960s and 1970s "with only two bags and prayers," he said.

Elba's father died in 2013. But his uncle, as well as senior government ministers, attended the ceremony, an AFP journalist said.

Elba, 47, is best known for his roles in Marvel franchise films such as "Thor" and "The Avengers".