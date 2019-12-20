UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Idris Elba Conferred Sierra Leone Citizenship

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 10:43 PM

Idris Elba conferred Sierra Leone citizenship

British film actor Idris Elba received Sierra Leone citizenship and a diplomatic passport on Friday on his first visit to his father's native country, an AFP journalist saw

Freetown, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :British film actor Idris Elba received Sierra Leone citizenship and a diplomatic passport on Friday on his first visit to his father's native country, an AFP journalist saw.

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio conferred the passport to Elba at an emotional private ceremony at his colonial-era residence in the capital Freetown.

"I'm humbled and thankful for the opportunity to become a citizen of my father's country, it's an honour for our family," Elba said.

The actor was born in London but his mother is from Ghana and his father from Sierra Leone.

Speaking in mixture of standard English and British-accented Krio, Elba said he had wanted to visit the West African country earlier but "it was in turmoil and I was chasing my own dreams." His father and uncle left Sierra Leone for London in the 1960s and 1970s "with only two bags and prayers," he said.

Elba's father died in 2013. But his uncle, as well as senior government ministers, attended the ceremony, an AFP journalist said.

Elba, 47, is best known for his roles in Marvel franchise films such as "Thor" and "The Avengers".

Related Topics

Film And Movies Visit Died London Freetown Sierra Leone Ghana Idris Elba Citizenship Family From Government Best

Recent Stories

Japan's Industry Ministry Relaxes Controls on Phot ..

3 minutes ago

Denly defies illness to score England century

3 minutes ago

Top Ukrainian, German Diplomats Set Out Steps to I ..

3 minutes ago

Boeing Partner Spirit AeroSystems Told to Halt Wor ..

3 minutes ago

Ankara Slams Washington for Anti-Turkish Language ..

20 minutes ago

Belgian court jails Rwandan for 25 years for genoc ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.