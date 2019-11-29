UrduPoint.com
Iffat Omar Demands Ban On Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 05:57 PM

Iffat Omar demands ban on Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

Actress Iffat Omar says the remarks by Kaaf Kangana film Director Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar about women that they should kidnap men and should rape gang rape them.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2019) Known actress Iffat Omar on Friday criticized famous screenwriter and director Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and demanded immediate ban on him.

In an interview to a local tv channel, actress Iffat said that she was quite disappointed over the attitude of Qamar when he insulted senior artists of the industry. She strongly criticized Qamar for his work in film ‘Kaaf Kangana’. “Money of Inter-Services Public Relations was wasted in Qamar’s film “Kaaf Kangana” the actress said.

Ifftat also rejected Qamar’s logic and condemned his comments about gang rape of men by women.

It may be mentioned here that Qamar’s interview went viral on social media and was widely criticized for his logic that feminist women should rape men if they want equal rights in the society.

“Women should do robbery, kidnap men and jointly rape them,” said Qamar in an interview done by a local news organization.

The female artists in the showbiz industry criticized Qamar for his remarks.

