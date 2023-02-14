UrduPoint.com

Iffat Omar Glad Over Shah Rukh Khan’s Video Message

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Iffat Omar glad over Shah Rukh Khan’s video message

The actress has expressed gratitude for the Bollywood star for taking out few seconds from his busy life, and also congratulated him over success of his movie ‘Pathaan’.

LAHORE: (UduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2023) Lollywood actress Iffat Omar is quite happy over the message of Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan for extending her good wishes, sending love and prayers on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Aye Mushat-e-Khaak actress shared the video clip of Shah Rukh Khan sent her love and good wishes.

Shah Rukh Khan was heard saying, “Asslamo Alaikum Iffat Omar, this is Shah Rukh and here is wishing you lots of love, lots of happiness and lots of goodness. May you succeed whatever you do. Always stays happy. Khuda Hafiz. Lots of love,”.

In response to his message, Iffat said that she is quite happy and it is one of the happiest moments of her life that Shah Rukh Khan took out few seconds from his busy life to send her message.

She wrote, “ @iamsrk 2 seconds of your life you gave is one of the happiest moment of my life❤️❤️,”.

She also congratulated him over success of his latest movie ‘Pathaan’—the latest movie of the Bollywood star which did business of over INR350 crors within a very short time.

