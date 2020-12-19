Iffat Omar says she will not back out from testifying against Ali Zafar in Meesha Shafi case

(@fidahassanain)

The actress who has appeared before the court, however, has confessed that she has been taking medicine for blood pressure and depression.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2020) Lollywood actress Iffat Omar said that she would not back out from testifying against Ali Zafar at all in Meesha Shafi case.

“I’ll not back out from testifying against Ali Zafar at all,” said the actress while talking to the reporters outside court premises on Saturday.

FIA had filed a preliminary challan against Meesha Shafi and either others including Iffat Omar in Ali Zafar’s case against them.

Earlier, Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Ahmed Gondal's court heard the defamation suit against singer Mesha Shafi as actress Iffat Omar appeared for cross-examination, a witness in the case, and stood by her statement against singer Ali Zafar.

During the proceedings, the counsel of Ali Zafar asked Iffat Omar she had once differences with actress Noshin Shah to which Iffat said yes she had differences with her husband when was doing catwalk with her husband.

Iffat had said that she was taking medicine for depression. At this, the counsel of Ali Zafar asked her: “Were the videos made by you the cause of your depression,”. On it, Iffat Omar said that the main reason for her depression was those videos. She told the court she did her master's degree from Punjab University and when asked when she found out about the incident of sexual harassment of Meesha Shafi by Ali Zafar, Iffat Omar said, “I came to know about this incident before Meesha Shafi’s tweet. Meesha’s mother told me about the incident during a gathering at my home,”.

Iffat said:“I have faced abuse and insult in the industry. A channel had spread false propaganda against me that I am getting a divorce from my husband because I do not take good care of my daughter,”.

The proceeding was adjourned as the case was in progress. The date is in office.