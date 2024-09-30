IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATEGORY

Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30 September, 2024) :

Celebrating the grandeur of Indian cinema, IIFA Festival is being held under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral announced the full list of IIFA 2024 Popular Category Winners.

Renowned for its unparalleled international reach and immense global appeal, the highly anticipated 24th edition of IIFA is poised to bring together the most brilliant stars, visionary filmmakers, and industry leaders from India and across the world to celebrate the magic of Indian cinema.

Here’s The Complete List Of IIFA 2024 Winners In The Popular Category:

Best Picture

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga-Animal

Direction

Vidhu Vinod Chopra-12th Fail

Performance In A Leading Role (Female)

Rani Mukerji- Mrs.

Chatterjee vs Norway

Performance In A Leading Role (Male)

Shah Rukh Khan-Jawan

Performance In A Supporting Role (Female)

Shabana Azmi - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Performance In A Supporting Role (Male)

Anil Kapoor-Animal

Performance In A Negative Role

Bobby Deol-Animal

Music Direction

Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar-Animal

Playback Singer (Male) Bhupinder Babbal- Arjan Vailly-Animal

Playback Singer (Female) Shilpa Rao- Chaleya-Jawan

Stay tuned for electrifying updates as Indian cinema's greatest celebration embarks on a remarkable journey toward its Silver Jubilee in 2025.

The upcoming 24th landmark edition of the International Indian Film academy (IIFA) Awards promises to deliver the most breath-taking festival yet, honouring Indian cinema with an unmatched grandeur never witnessed before.