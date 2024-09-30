- Home
- Showbiz
- Bollywood
- IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATEGORY
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATEGORY
Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2024 | 01:19 PM
Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30 September, 2024) :
Celebrating the grandeur of Indian cinema, IIFA Festival is being held under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral announced the full list of IIFA 2024 Popular Category Winners.
Renowned for its unparalleled international reach and immense global appeal, the highly anticipated 24th edition of IIFA is poised to bring together the most brilliant stars, visionary filmmakers, and industry leaders from India and across the world to celebrate the magic of Indian cinema.
Here’s The Complete List Of IIFA 2024 Winners In The Popular Category:
Best Picture
Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga-Animal
Direction
Vidhu Vinod Chopra-12th Fail
Performance In A Leading Role (Female)
Rani Mukerji- Mrs.
Chatterjee vs Norway
Performance In A Leading Role (Male)
Shah Rukh Khan-Jawan
Performance In A Supporting Role (Female)
Shabana Azmi - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Performance In A Supporting Role (Male)
Anil Kapoor-Animal
Performance In A Negative Role
Bobby Deol-Animal
Music Direction
Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar-Animal
Playback Singer (Male) Bhupinder Babbal- Arjan Vailly-Animal
Playback Singer (Female) Shilpa Rao- Chaleya-Jawan
Stay tuned for electrifying updates as Indian cinema's greatest celebration embarks on a remarkable journey toward its Silver Jubilee in 2025.
The upcoming 24th landmark edition of the International Indian Film academy (IIFA) Awards promises to deliver the most breath-taking festival yet, honouring Indian cinema with an unmatched grandeur never witnessed before.
Recent Stories
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2024
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness5 minutes ago
-
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan3 days ago
-
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage4 days ago
-
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?5 days ago
-
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinemas7 days ago
-
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat9 days ago
-
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades10 days ago
-
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India11 days ago
-
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage12 days ago
-
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration13 days ago
-
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora17 days ago
-
Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon Collab for Netflix's 'Gandhari', an Action Thriller Exploring a Mot ..18 days ago