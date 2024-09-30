Open Menu

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATEGORY

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2024 | 01:19 PM

Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30 September, 2024) :
Celebrating the grandeur of Indian cinema, IIFA Festival is being held under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral announced the full list of IIFA 2024 Popular Category Winners.

Renowned for its unparalleled international reach and immense global appeal, the highly anticipated 24th edition of IIFA is poised to bring together the most brilliant stars, visionary filmmakers, and industry leaders from India and across the world to celebrate the magic of Indian cinema.
Here’s The Complete List Of IIFA 2024 Winners In The Popular Category:
Best Picture
Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga-Animal
Direction
Vidhu Vinod Chopra-12th Fail
Performance In A Leading Role (Female)
Rani Mukerji- Mrs.

Chatterjee vs Norway
Performance In A Leading Role (Male)
Shah Rukh Khan-Jawan
Performance In A Supporting Role (Female)
Shabana Azmi - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Performance In A Supporting Role (Male)
Anil Kapoor-Animal
Performance In A Negative Role
Bobby Deol-Animal
Music Direction
Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar-Animal
Playback Singer (Male) Bhupinder Babbal- Arjan Vailly-Animal
Playback Singer (Female) Shilpa Rao- Chaleya-Jawan
Stay tuned for electrifying updates as Indian cinema's greatest celebration embarks on a remarkable journey toward its Silver Jubilee in 2025.

The upcoming 24th landmark edition of the International Indian Film academy (IIFA) Awards promises to deliver the most breath-taking festival yet, honouring Indian cinema with an unmatched grandeur never witnessed before.

