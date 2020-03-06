UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Alam Augustine Condoles Death Of Legend Amanullah

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:49 PM

Ijaz Alam Augustine condoles death of legend Amanullah

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Pakistani legend and renowned comedian Amanullah Khan.

LAHORE, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Pakistani legend and renowned comedian Amanullah Khan.

In a massage on Friday, he said that Amanullah made positive recognition of Pakistanall over the world due to his great talent.

