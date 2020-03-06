Ijaz Alam Augustine Condoles Death Of Legend Amanullah
Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Pakistani legend and renowned comedian Amanullah Khan.
In a massage on Friday, he said that Amanullah made positive recognition of Pakistanall over the world due to his great talent.