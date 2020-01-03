“I’ll marry if I feel that I should,” says Mahira Khan

(@fidahassanain)

Iconic figure of Pakistan film Industry Mahira Khan says she gets angry with those whom she loved a lot.

The actress expressed these views during an online session of Questions and Answers for her fans and friends on Twitter.

The actress politely responded to a fan when she was asked that did she not feel that she should marry again. “I will marry when I’ll feel need to do it,” she responded gently.

While responding to another question by her fan that she was never seen angry, Mahira Khan laughed and said that it was a very good question and said she could get very angry and she would.

She said she got upset with the people she loved a lot or she was very close to and expressed her anger before them.

She wrote: “Hahaha! Good question. I can get very angry, I do. But I usually only get upset with people I love a lot or am very close to. And take it out on them,”.

Answering to another question, Mahira Khan also hinted her come back soon to the film industry.