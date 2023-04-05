Close
‘I’m Not Cynical,’: Malaika Arora Opens Up About Option Of Second Marriage

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2023 | 10:28 PM

‘I’m not cynical,’: Malaika Arora opens up about option of second marriage

The actress says she remains a firm believer in the institution of love and companionship.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2023) Bollywood star Malaika Arora addressed finally a potential question about her second marriage with a new perspective.

Although she has contemplated remarriage, she prefers to keep certain aspects of her life as a surprise, making it impossible for her to provide a definite timeline for her future nuptials.

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan but they divorced in 2017.

According to the Indian media, currently, she is dating actor Arjun Kapoor, and they are happy together.

Malaika asserted that contrary to popular belief, she is not cynical about marriage and remains a firm believer in the institution of love and companionship.

She added that planning too much in life takes away from the joys of life, and it's important to leave some aspects of one's life unplanned and spontaneous.

She went on to compare relationships to plants, emphasizing that relationships require effort, care, and attention, just like plants need watering and nurturing to grow. She believes that partners must appreciate and understand each other, communicate effectively, and have shared interests. She stressed that acceptance without ego battles is essential for a healthy relationship.

