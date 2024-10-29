Open Menu

'I'm Single Now,': Arjun Kapoor Confirms Split With Malaika

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 29, 2024 | 12:22 PM

Actor unveils break-up while responding to fans chanting slogans of “Malaika, Malaika”

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2024) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor finally confirmed his breakup with Malaika Arora.

In the video, as Arjun held the mic to speak, the crowd started chanting “Malaika, Malaika.”

In response, Arjun smiled and replied, "I’m single now.

The Indian social media pages shared the video, claiming that Arjun and Malaika indeed parted ways.

This is the first time Arjun publicly addressed his relationship with Malaika.

Previously, neither of them confirmed nor denied their relationship status.

The rumors of their breakup had been circulating for some time, though they hadn’t been confirmed until now.

Interestingly, despite the split, Arjun recently attended the last rites of Malaika’s father, showing his support during her family’s difficult time.

